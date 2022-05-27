May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.