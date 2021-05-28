May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.