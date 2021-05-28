This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount fo…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. E…