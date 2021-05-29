This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
