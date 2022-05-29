Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
