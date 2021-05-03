This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
