Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm.…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. W…