May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.