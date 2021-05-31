Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
