May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.