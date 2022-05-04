This evening in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm.…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 m…