May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.