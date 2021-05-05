This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…