May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south.