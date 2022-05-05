This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm.…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 m…