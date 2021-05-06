For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in th…