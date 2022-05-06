May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.