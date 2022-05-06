Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
