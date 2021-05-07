 Skip to main content
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

