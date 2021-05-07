This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in th…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Scattered showe…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…