May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.