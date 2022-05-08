This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
