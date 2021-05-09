Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
