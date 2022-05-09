This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
