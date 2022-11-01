This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Winds…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. W…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomo…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks…