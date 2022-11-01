Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.