Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.