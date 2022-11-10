This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
