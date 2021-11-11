 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

