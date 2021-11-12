 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

