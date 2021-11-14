This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
