This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
