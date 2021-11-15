This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
