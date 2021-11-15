 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

