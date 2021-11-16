Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
