Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.