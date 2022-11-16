Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on th…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rai…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperat…