Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

