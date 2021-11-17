For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 5…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky M…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …