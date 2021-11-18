Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies late. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.