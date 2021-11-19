 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

