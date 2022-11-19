 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

