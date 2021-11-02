This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one in…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is fo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms m…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild t…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…