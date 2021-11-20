For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
