Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.