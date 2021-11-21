Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.