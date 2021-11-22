Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.