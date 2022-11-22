 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

