Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

