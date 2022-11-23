Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
