Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

