Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.