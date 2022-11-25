 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

