Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

