 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.