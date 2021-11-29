Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
