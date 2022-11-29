This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
