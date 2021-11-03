 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

