Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.